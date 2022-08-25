Height relaxation near Navi Mumbai airport: Bombay HC seeks reply from Airports Authority of India

Bombay HC | Photo: Representative Image

Expressing displeasure over the proposed relaxation of height norms of buildings in the vicinity of the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport, the Bombay High Court on Thursday asked the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to give details of the same.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M S Karnik was hearing a public interest litigation filed by an advocate, Yashwant Shenoy, raising concerns over the dangers posed by high rises near the Mumbai airport.

Shenoy argued that, on one hand, authorities had failed to control encroachment and obstacles near the Mumbai airport. On the other hand, the authorities were contemplating increasing the height restriction from 55 metres to 160 metres in the vicinity of Navi Mumbai airport.

There was no single structure near the proposed airport in Navi Mumbai. However, as soon as the state declared that the airport would be built there, several structures were built, according to Shenoy.

Even before the airport work (at Navi Mumbai) is completed, the buildings are going to be there, he said, adding that it would only create obstacles around the airport.

Shenoy submitted a press note issued by the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the City & Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) dated July 30th, 2017. It commended the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation, AAI and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for having agreed to grant a No Objection Certificate for the construction of buildings within a 20-kilometer radius of the Navi Mumbai airport above the permissible height restriction of 55.1 metres.

The court had asked Shenoy to submit this press note by way of an affidavit to add CIDCO as a respondent to the PIL.

It has also asked AAI to file its reply to the same by August 29.

"The AAI shall inform if any clearance or NOC has been given to any application filed by a developer for construction of a building above the permissible height limit of 55.1 metres till now. "It shall also be submitted how many more such applications are pending for clearance," the court said.

The court noted that the DGCA, Civil Aviation Ministry, and MIAL haven't filed any reply on this matter yet. "This shows the seriousness of the authorities," remarked CJ Datta.

The Mumbai district suburban collector had submitted an affidavit earlier this week saying it would take action against eight obstacles near the Mumbai airport that violated the permissible height restriction within a month. However, it had expressed difficulty in ascertaining the specific details regarding 15 other such structures.

A total of 48 structures were found to have violated the height norms as per MIAL’s periodic survey.

The HC has asked the collector to file an affidavit on September 27 indicating the progress of work done with regard to these 8 structures.