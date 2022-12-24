Christmas 2022: Heavy traffic at Mumbai-Pune Expressway, long queues of vehicles

FPJ Photo | File

Lonavala: Amid the festive vibes of long Christmas weekend, the Mumbai-Pune Expressway experiences long queues of vehicles lined up in line ahead of toll plazas and in the Khandala ghat region near Lonavala on Saturday.

As Christmas is around the corner, many people from Mumbai as well as Pune are travelling out of city, hence the Mumbai-Pune Expressway is packed with heavy traffic on both sides with travellers in distress.

A number of passengers have taken their frustration to Twitter by adding tweets over dissatisfaction over the long wait in queues on the expressway.

Tagging Union Highways Minister, Nitin Gadkari in his tweet, an irritated traveller tweeted, "Stuck on the mumbai pune expressway due to the stupid toll! @nitin_gadkari take advance toll 5000 but god sakes stop this madness ! Horrible state of affairs in this state."

Another traveller tagged the CM and DCM of Maharashtra in his tweet, while expressing his distress he said, "@nitin_gadkari @CMOMaharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis @Devendra_Office 30 Minutes JAM on Mumbai Pune Expressway. Spoke to Expressway Police. Expressed unablity to direct Toll collection agency to speedup toll collection. Who will ensure Public Cause ?What happens to Ambulances stuck ?"

Another fellow traveller complained about the traffic at toll plaza mentioning the rule of letting go if there is more than 10 minutes of wait. He said in his tweet, "@NHAI_Official @TOIMumbai 40 minutes Toll queue on Mumbai Pune expressway at Khalapur. Isn’t there a rule to allow cars to pass through if wait time more than 10 minutes?"

The traffic at Mumbai-Pune Expressway is believed to prevail for the weekend. Hence as precautionary measures, the Highway Police has stopped movement of heavy vehicles on the expressway which will help in the passage of smaller vehicles effectively. The police have advised people to leave early and arrive safely.