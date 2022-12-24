Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air quality 'very poor' again, AQI at 306; temperature at 19.6°C | FPJ

Mumbai has been witnessing colder days and nights for last few days. With mercury dipping, the air quality in the city has also taken a hit with AQI slipping to 'very poor' category again.

Mumbai's AQI on Saturday at 9 am stood at 306. Meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 125 and 195 respectively.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Mumbai weather

The India Meterological Department has forecasted that the city and suburbs will see mainly clear sky for next two days. The maximum & minimum temperatures likely to be around 30°C & 17°C.

The temperature of the city currently is 19.6°C and the humidity percentage was recorded at 60% and the precipitation rate is at 0%.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 151 AQI Moderate

Mazgaon: 314 AQI Very Poor

Worli: 121 AQI Moderate

Sion: 208 AQI Poor

Thane: 161 AQI Moderate

Navi Mumbai: 166 AQI Moderate

AQI of other metro cities

The air quality in Pune is 'moderate' with an AQI of 135. Meanwhile, Chennai is seeing AQI of 173. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 165 while Kolkata stood at 219. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 174 and Ahmedabad saw AQI of 128. Delhi's AQI is 'very poor' with the figure standing at 346 today.