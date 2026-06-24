Heavy Showers Lash Mumbai, Yet Water Levels In City's Lakes Remain Critically Low

Mumbai grappels with low water stock. |

Mumbai: Mumbai has finally been hit by rain, as a heavy downpour continues to lash parts of the city. While Mumbai's key lakes supplying drinking water to the city still pose concerns due to low water stock, according to a report released by the Hydraulic Engineer's Department on June 24, 2026. The report, recorded at 6 am on Wednesday, stated that the combined water stock in the seven lakes stood at 1,44,763 million litres, which is only 7.94 per cent of the total required capacity.

With the monsoon's arrival in the city, the water levels in the seven lakes are expected to gradually improve.

Water stock remains low

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) relies on seven lakes, which include Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar and Tulsi, for the supply of potable water to Mumbai. However, weak and delayed monsoon showers over the catchment areas have significantly slowed water accumulation compared to the same period last year.

According to the latest BMC data, Bhatsa, Mumbai's largest water supplier, currently holds nearly 50,277 million litres of useful water, which accounts for around 7.01 per cent of its usual capacity, while Modak Sagar stands at 26,375 million litres. Upper Vaitarna's useful water content has dropped to zero as its water level has fallen below the Lower Drawal Level (LDL), the report stated.

Read Also Mumbai Water Crisis Looms As Delayed Monsoon Leaves Lake Levels Below 9% Capacity

Meanwhile, the current water stock is significantly lower than last year, when the lakes collectively held more than 3.74 lakh million litres of water, accounting for nearly 26 per cent of their total capacity. In comparison, this year's reserves remain critically low due to the delayed rains in the city and the weak progress of the southwest monsoon in Maharashtra.

Heavy rainfall across Mumbai

Moreover, according to NDTV and the India Meteorological Department's latest data, Mumbai witnessed a heavy downpour overnight, with the BMC reporting 184 mm of rain in the city area, 154 mm in the eastern suburbs, and 190 mm in the western suburbs between 8 pm on June 23 and 6 am on June 24.

Rainfall(mm) observed at different locations across #Mumbai between 0830 Hrs of yesterday, 23rd June to 0530 Hrs of today, 24th June 2026#MumbaiRains #mumbairains #Monsoon #Monsoon2026 pic.twitter.com/DUf6avQ7BX — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 24, 2026

Concerns over water security

With falling water stock in Mumbai, the situation has raised concerns over water security in the coming weeks if rainfall does not intensify across the lake catchment regions.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/