Heavy Rains Wash Away 3,000 LPG Cylinders From HPCL Bottling Plant In Raigad |

Navi Mumbai: Around 3,000 LPG cylinders, including both filled and empty cylinders, were swept into the Patalganga River after heavy rainfall inundated the HPCL Patalganga LPG Bottling Plant at Chawane in Panvel taluka of Raigad district.

According to the district administration, the incident occurred at Plot No. E-1/7 in the Additional MIDC area at Chawane, where floodwaters entered the HPCL bottling facility and carried away an estimated 3,000 LPG cylinders into the river.

The Raigad district administration has appealed to residents who come across any of the cylinders to immediately hand them over to HPCL, the nearest authorised HPCL LPG dealer, or deposit them at the offices of the Tahsildar at Khalapur or Pen, or the office of the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), Pen.

Authorities have urged the public not to retain or tamper with any recovered cylinders and to ensure they are returned promptly to facilitate safe recovery and accounting of the missing LPG cylinders.

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