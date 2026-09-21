Heavy Rains Lash Karjat Along With Powerful Thunderstorms Amid IMD’s Orange Alert - VIDEO |

Karjat: Heavy rain accompanied by powerful thunderstorms lashed Karjat on Monday, amid unsettled monsoon conditions across parts of Maharashtra. The intense downpour came as the region remained under an orange alert, with visuals from Karjat showing continuous heavy rainfall reducing visibility in parts of the areas.

According to reports, Karjat witnessed an exceptionally intense spell of rainfall, with around 112 mm of rain reportedly recorded in just one hour.

⛈️ #Cloudburst TS lashed #Karjat!



A powerful #thunderstorm lashed Karjat, producing a massive 112 mm of #rainfall in just one hour! 🌧️⚡



Such an intense short-duration downpour highlights the highly localized nature of late-season thunderstorms, where one location can receive… pic.twitter.com/uP5kE0prDy — Abhijit Modak (कोकण हवामान)🌞🌦️⛈️ (@meet_abhijit) September 21, 2026

The sharp burst highlighted the highly localised nature of thunderstorms during the latter part of the monsoon season, when one location can receive extremely heavy rainfall within a short period.

Heavy Downpour Caught On Camera

Visuals from Karjat showed heavy rain continuously pounding the area amid thunderstorms.

The sudden spell came after changing monsoon conditions across Maharashtra, with thunderstorms and isolated intense rainfall affecting parts of the state.

Residents have been advised to remain cautious during intense thunderstorms, particularly in low-lying areas and stretches vulnerable to waterlogging.

Mumbai Sees Cloudy Skies

Meanwhile, Mumbai woke up to humid weather and overcast skies on Monday as monsoon conditions persisted over the city and suburbs.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast generally cloudy skies with light rain or thundershowers at several places.

Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Humid, Overcast Skies; Light Rain Likely, AQI Remains Moderate

While widespread heavy rainfall was not expected in Mumbai during the day, isolated pockets could experience brief spells of rain and gusty winds depending on local thunderstorm development.

Earlier in the day, unusual orange-hued clouds were also spotted over parts of Mumbai, creating dramatic skies. Despite the overcast conditions, no significant rainfall activity was observed across several parts of the city during the daytime.

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