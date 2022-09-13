e-Paper Get App
The IMD has predicted moderate showers in Mumbai on Tuesday and high-intensity rains in neighbouring Raigad.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 01:16 PM IST
Heavy rains in Mumbai; IMD issues 'orange alert' for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Satara

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and neighbouring areas on Tuesday morning and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more showers in the city.

The IMD has also issued an 'orange alert' for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Satara, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in the three districts.

The MeT department's Santacruz observatory in Mumbai, representative of suburbs, recorded 93.4 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period till 8.30 am on Tuesday, marking another spell of heavy downpour here in the current monsoon season.

The Colaba observatory, representative of the island city, recorded 59.2 mm rainfall during the same period, an IMD official said.

The IMD has predicted moderate showers in Mumbai on Tuesday and high intensity rains in neighbouring Raigad.

The MeT department issues four colour-coded predictions based on the prevailing weather systems.

The green colour indicates no warning, yellow is to keep a watch, orange is to stay alert, while red means a warning and that action needs to be taken.

