Heavy Rains Flood Tracks, Train Services Suspended Twice On Central Railway's South East Ghat Section | File (Representational Image)

Mumbai: Heavy rainfall triggered a rise in the Ulhas River water level, leading to waterlogging on railway tracks between Neral and Bhivpuri Road stations on Central Railway's South East Ghat section. Train services on both the up and down lines were suspended twice on Wednesday, disrupting suburban and long-distance train operations.

The first disruption began at 4:52 am, when water accumulated over the tracks, making it unsafe for train movement. Railway officials suspended services on both lines and resumed operations at 6:10 am after the water level receded. However, heavy rain continued, causing fresh waterlogging later in the morning. Train services were again suspended from 10:40 am to 11:32 am before normal operations were restored.

The repeated interruptions affected the schedules of several suburban and long-distance trains, causing delays for commuters and passengers travelling through the South East Ghat section. Railway officials said teams remained on alert throughout the day and closely monitored the situation as rainfall continued in the region.

Officials said train services were resumed only after the water level dropped to ensure safe movement. They added that the railway administration is keeping a close watch on weather conditions and is taking all necessary precautionary measures to minimise disruption during the ongoing spell of heavy rain.

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