Heavy Rain Submerges NH-66 Stretch In Raigad, Landslide Hits Roha-Alibag Road; Motorists Advised To Take Expressway |

Navi Mumbai: Heavy rainfall disrupted traffic on the Mumbai-Goa National Highway (NH-66) in Raigad district on Sunday, with authorities advising motorists travelling between Mumbai and Goa to avoid the affected stretch and use the Mumbai-Pune Expressway instead.

Landslide Adds to Woes

According to the Highway Traffic Police, Raigad Range, nearly 500 metres of the highway at Wakad Phata and Sukeli Ghat were submerged due to waterlogging following incessant rain. In a separate incident, a landslide occurred at Bhise Ghat on the Roha-Alibag Road, further affecting vehicular movement in the region.

Motorists travelling from Mumbai to Goa have been advised to take the Mumbai-Pune Expressway via Pune, Tamhini Ghat and Nizampur Naka before rejoining NH-66 at Mangaon. Those travelling from Goa towards Mumbai have been asked to follow the reverse route through Mangaon, Nizampur Naka, Tamhini Ghat, Pune and the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

The Highway Traffic Police, Raigad Range, has urged commuters to avoid the affected stretches until normal traffic movement is restored and to follow official traffic advisories while planning their journey.

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