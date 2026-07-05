Five Residents, Including Minor, Safely Rescued After Staircase Slab Collapses In Thane's Diva Area |

Thane: Five residents, including a minor, were safely rescued after a staircase slab of a low-rise residential building collapsed in the Diva area of Thane on Sunday afternoon. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

Incident Details

According to the Thane Municipal Corporation's (TMC) disaster management cell, the mishap occurred at around 12:52 PM at the Datta Nivara Society, a ground-plus-two-story structure located behind Vaibhav Dhaba in Sabegaon, Diva (West). The emergency call was flagged by the Shil Fire Station.

Civic officials and emergency responders rushed to the spot upon receiving the alert. The rescue operations were jointly carried out by the Assistant Commissioner of the Diva Ward Committee, personnel from the Public Works Department (PWD), the anti-encroachment wing, and fire brigade jawans equipped with a fire tender and a rescue vehicle.

Rescued Residents Identified

Using specialized equipment, the team successfully evacuated five residents who were stranded inside the building. The rescued individuals have been identified as Pradeep Malusare (50), Prajakta Malusare (42), Chetan Malusare (21), Ganesh Rane (48), and Aaroshi Kumdekar (14).

Following the rescue operation, local civic personnel cleared the remaining hazardous portions of the damaged staircase to prevent any further collapse. The PWD has initiated a preliminary structural assessment and is overseeing further safety measures at the site.

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