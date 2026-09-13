Heavy Rain Brings Virar To A Standstill, Waterlogging Disrupts Ganesh Festival Travel | File Pic (Representational Image)

Virar: The journey of people travelling from Virar to their native villages for the Ganesh festival has been disrupted due to heavy rainfall.

Waterlogging has started on the road connecting Virar to the Mumbai–Ahmedabad National Highway. Knee-deep water has accumulated on the road, slowing down vehicular movement, while several vehicles have become stranded in the water.

The Vasai-Virar city region has been witnessing heavy rainfall since morning. After remaining relatively inactive for several days, the rain returned with intensity, leading to waterlogging in several low-lying areas.

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