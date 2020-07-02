Heavy downpour expected in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar; IMD issues orange alert till July 5

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday has forecasted a heavy downpour in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar, and issued an orange alert till July 5.
"High convergence of strong moist westerly/southwesterly winds at lower tropospheric levels from the Arabian sea very likely along west coast till 06th July and over plains of northwest India & central India from 03rd July, 2020," tweeted IMD.
"i) Isolated heavy to very heavy r/f with isolated extremely heavy falls is very likely over north Konkan on 03rd & 04th July; Gujarat region on 04th & 05th July and over Madhya Maharashtra on 04th July
ii) Isolated heavy to very heavy falls is also very likely over Coastal Karnataka during 02nd-04th July and over Saurashtra & Kutch during 04th-06th July," IMD added.
Meanwhile, the month of June recorded 196.2mm surplus rainfall against the normal of 166.9mm. The excess of 18% is the highest since June 2013 when it recorded 219.8mm and a surplus by 34%, said Skymet.
