Heavy downpour expected in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar; IMD issues orange alert till July 5

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday has forecasted a heavy downpour in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar, and issued an orange alert till July 5.

"High convergence of strong moist westerly/southwesterly winds at lower tropospheric levels from the Arabian sea very likely along west coast till 06th July and over plains of northwest India & central India from 03rd July, 2020," tweeted IMD.