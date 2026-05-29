Heatwave Dos & Don'ts: Doctors Share Essential Tips To Stay Safe | ANI

Mumbai: Amid rising temperatures and viral social media forwards warning against drinking cold water or bathing immediately after coming home from the heat, doctors have advised people to focus on hydration, gradual cooling, and sensible precautions rather than panic.

Dr. Aniket Mule, Consultant Internal Medicine at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said extreme heat can cause the body to lose large amounts of water and electrolytes through sweating, increasing the risk of dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke.

“People should avoid direct sun exposure during peak afternoon hours, wear loose cotton clothing, stay hydrated throughout the day, and consume light, home-cooked meals. Elderly individuals, children, outdoor workers, and patients with diabetes, hypertension, or heart disease are especially vulnerable during heat waves,” Dr. Mule said.

Addressing viral messages claiming that drinking chilled water after exposure to high temperatures can burst blood vessels or directly trigger strokes, Dr. Mule clarified that such claims are exaggerated and medically inaccurate for healthy individuals.

“Drinking chilled water does not directly cause strokes or burst blood vessels in healthy individuals. However, after prolonged exposure to extreme heat, it is advisable to cool the body gradually instead of suddenly exposing oneself to very cold showers or ice-cold beverages, as abrupt temperature changes may cause discomfort or stress in some people,” he explained.

Doctors said there is no scientific evidence that immediately washing hands or feet with cold water after returning from the sun can cause blood vessels to burst. However, they recommend allowing the body to cool naturally before taking very cold showers or consuming extremely cold drinks.

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Dos During Heatwave

· Drink water regularly and use oral rehydration solutions if required

· Stay indoors or in shaded areas during peak afternoon heat

· Wear loose, light-coloured cotton clothing

· Eat light, home-cooked meals

· Rest in cool and well-ventilated environments

· Seek medical help if symptoms like dizziness, confusion, fainting, severe headache, or high fever occur

Don’ts During Heatwave

· Avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight

· Do not ignore signs of dehydration or heat exhaustion

· Avoid alcohol and excessive caffeine intake

· Do not suddenly shock the body with ice-cold showers after prolonged heat exposure

· Avoid spreading unverified social media claims that create unnecessary fear

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