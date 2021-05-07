Heartbreaking! Newborn girl found abandoned at Sion's Jain society

Around 1.15 in the afternoon on Friday, a woman residing at the ground floor of building number 146B, Jain housing society heard a baby crying and found that the baby was abandoned on the ground floor's passage of their building. The residents then called Sion police, who immediately rushed the baby girl to the hospital.

At the hospital, the doctors checked the baby girl who is about 4-5 days old and is in a healthy condition. The baby girl has been admitted to ICU as a precautionary measure, said police.

"We have registered an offense under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under twelve years, by parent or person having care of it) and the investigation is underway," said Manoj Hirlekar, senior inspector of Sion police station.

The police have received CCTV footage of an adjoining building in which a suspected woman has been captured. They are also approaching hospitals including Sion hospital for details of women who delivered a baby girl last week.