UP Shocker: Newborn girl abandoned inside sack in Meerut, rescued by locals

In a shocking incident, a newborn baby was stuffed into three sacks and abandoned in Uttar Pradesh. She was discovered after locals heard cries and went to investigate. The baby had been abandoned in the cold and presumably left to die in Meerut, not too far from the state capital. There is however some good news, as the child in question is now doing well in the hospital.

In a video that has since been shared widely on social media, people can be seen removing the bags one by one to finally reveal the crying baby. The heart-wrenching video shows a man pulling out one sack from within another. He then eases out the contents of the second sack only to reveal a third bag that held the baby girl. Onlookers can be heard applauding as the baby is revealed and rescued, even as some express horror at the behaviour of the parents. Others can be heard remarking sadly about how tiny the baby is. The video was shared by NDTV's Alok Pandey and has left many on Twitter shocked and appalled.