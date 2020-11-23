Baby lifting case at MY hospital: Probe panel submits final report

Indore: The probe panel constituted by Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit, in the baby lifting case in Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, submitted its final report on Monday.

Along with fixing the responsibility of negligence in the case, the committee members have also recommended 10-points of improvement and changes which would be discussed and implemented by the College to prevent such incidents.

“We have submitted our report to the Dean after investigating the case. We have recorded statements of all the responsible involved and prepared the detailed report. Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit will decide further course of action over the same,” chairman of five member probe panel Dr KK Arora said.

Meanwhile, Dr Dixit said that he will study the report and actions will be taken accordingly.

“Main aim of the probe was to prevent such incidents in any of the associated hospitals of the college. We will also discuss the recommendations by the committee and will implement the same accordingly,” Dr Dixit said adding “Action on responsibility will also be initiated for their negligence.”

DNA samples to be sent

Police have completed the process of collecting DNA samples of the woman as well as of the baby. The samples will be sent for testing and the baby will be handed over to the mother officially.

“We have completed the process and will send the samples. Baby would be handed over to the mother after getting the report,” CSP (Sanyogitaganj) Purti Tiwari said.

She also added that they will soon arrest the accused.