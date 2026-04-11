Healthcare Innovation: Drone-Based Surgical System May Enable Remote Battlefield Treatment For Indian Army, Boost Survival Rates

Drone-powered robotic surgery system aims to deliver life-saving care to soldiers in remote battle zones | File Photo

Mumbai, April 11: Indian Army personnel could soon receive immediate treatment on the battlefield through a drone-based surgical system, where an autonomous drone reaches the war zone and doctors perform procedures remotely from a command centre—significantly improving survival chances in critical situations.

Addressing delays in battlefield medical care

In high-altitude regions and dense forests, soldiers often face delays in medical care due to difficult terrain and evacuation challenges. This frequently leads to the loss of the crucial “golden hour,” increasing the risk of fatalities or long-term disabilities.

To address this gap, SS Innovations International has developed Project Vimana, a next-generation battlefield surgical system designed to deliver rapid and advanced medical support directly at the point of injury.

The system is deployed via a heavy-lift autonomous drone and is equipped with dual miniature robotic arms offering seven degrees of freedom, enabling highly precise surgical procedures.

Remote surgery capability

Through a remote command centre, trauma surgeons can perform life-saving interventions such as haemorrhage control, chest decompression, shrapnel removal, and wound repair. This capability allows critical care to be delivered instantly, without waiting for evacuation from hostile or hard-to-reach terrains.

The prototype has been developed and is currently undergoing the process for regulatory approvals. Once operational, the system is expected to significantly enhance frontline medical response and reduce combat fatalities.

Unveiled at global conference

The innovation was unveiled at the third Global SSI Multi-Specialty Robotic Surgery Conference (SMRSC) 2026 held in Delhi, attended by Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Pratap Rao Jadhav.

Alongside Vimana, the company also showcased Project Operion—a fully mobile, platform-agnostic operating room system. Built on a wheeled chassis with overhead-integrated robotics and a zero-footprint design, Operion eliminates traditional space constraints by suspending surgical components from above. This allows 360-degree access, quick setup, and deployment across hospitals, remote locations, and disaster zones.

Expanding access to advanced healthcare

With integrated telesurgery capabilities and low-latency connectivity, Operion enables expert surgeons to operate remotely, expanding access to advanced healthcare in underserved areas. The system is designed for use across defence operations, emergency response, and rural healthcare delivery.

Speaking to Free Press Journal, Dr Sudhir Srivastava, Founder, Chairman and CEO of SS Innovations International, said the innovations represent a major shift in how surgical care can be delivered.

“With technologies like Project Vimana and Project Operion, we are reimagining how and where surgery can be performed—whether on the battlefield, in disaster zones, or in the most remote parts of the country,” he said.

He added, “Our goal is to ensure that critical care reaches patients when and where it is needed the most, without being limited by geography or infrastructure.”

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Awaiting regulatory approvals

Both projects are currently in the prototype stage and await necessary regulatory clearances. According to company representatives, deployment could begin within 45 days of receiving approvals, potentially marking a new era in battlefield and emergency medical care.

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