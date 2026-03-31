'Head Banged Against Vehicle, Dragged Across Ground': 4-Year-Old Boy Brutally Assaulted Over Minor Dispute In Vasai; Accused Arrested

Vasai: A horrific incident has come to light from the Anupam Ghar Sankul society in Vasai West, where a man allegedly vented his anger toward a father by brutally assaulting his four-year-old son.
The incident was triggered by a minor dispute between the accused and the child's father. According to reports, while the young boy, Vighnesh, was playing within the society premises, the accused intercepted him near a rickshaw and launched a violent attack.
The accused reportedly smashed the child's head against an iron part of the vehicle, threw him into the air & dragged him across the ground.
The entire chilling sequence of events was captured by the society's CCTV cameras, providing crucial evidence for the investigation.
Vighnesh sustained severe injuries during the attack. He is currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at a hospital in Mira Road. Medical professionals have stated that his condition remains critical.
Following the incident, the Vasai Police registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused, identified as Sandeep Pawar. Pawar has since been arrested.
The sheer brutality of the attack on a defenceless toddler has sparked intense outrage and a sense of shock throughout the Vasai-Virar region.
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