'Head Banged Against Vehicle, Dragged Across Ground': 4-Year-Old Boy Brutally Assaulted Over Minor Dispute In Vasai; Accused Arrested | File Pic (Representational Image)

Vasai: A horrific incident has come to light from the Anupam Ghar Sankul society in Vasai West, where a man allegedly vented his anger toward a father by brutally assaulting his four-year-old son.

​The incident was triggered by a minor dispute between the accused and the child's father. According to reports, while the young boy, Vighnesh, was playing within the society premises, the accused intercepted him near a rickshaw and launched a violent attack.

The accused reportedly ​smashed the child's head against an iron part of the vehicle, ​threw him into the air & dragged him across the ground.

The entire chilling sequence of events was captured by the society's CCTV cameras, providing crucial evidence for the investigation.

​Vighnesh sustained severe injuries during the attack. He is currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at a hospital in Mira Road. Medical professionals have stated that his condition remains critical.

​Following the incident, the Vasai Police registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused, identified as Sandeep Pawar. Pawar has since been arrested.

​The sheer brutality of the attack on a defenceless toddler has sparked intense outrage and a sense of shock throughout the Vasai-Virar region.

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