 'He Was Working Till End': Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde At Ajit Pawar's Praying Meeting - VIDEO
Political leaders across parties attended Ajit Pawar’s prayer meet and paid homage during Maharashtra’s Budget Session 2026. Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde called his death a huge loss, while Union Minister Ramdas Athawale sought a detailed investigation. Authorities said CID and aviation probes into the plane crash are ongoing.

Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 10:28 PM IST
article-image
ANI

Mumbai: Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Monday attended former Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's prayer meeting. "This is a huge loss for Maharashtra. He was such a mature leader who was so sympathetic to the common man," she said.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said"...Maharashtra has suffered a huge loss. My party and I have had a very good relationship with him for many years. Therefore, Ajit Dada's passing is a huge blow to us. I believe there should be an investigation... A CID investigation is underway, and the Civil Aviation Department is also conducting a thorough investigation. I believe there should be a thorough investigation into the causes of the accident. This is our demand, and the investigation is underway."

Shiv Sena UBT leader and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray was also present. He met with late Ajit Pawar's wife and Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar and his son Parth Pawar.

The prayer meeting comes almost a month after Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash on January 28.

article-image

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the Maharashtra Legislature witnessed rare political unity and deep emotion as leaders across party lines paid tribute to Pawar during the ongoing Budget Session 2026. In both Houses, senior leaders remembered him not merely as a seasoned administrator but as a towering figure whose absence has left a profound void in the state’s political landscape.

