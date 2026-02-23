 Shiv Sena UBT Leader Aaditya Thackeray Meets Dy CM Sunetra Pawar, Pays Tribute To Late Ajit Pawar - VIDEO
Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray met Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar and Parth Pawar at a prayer meet held for Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash on January 28. During the Budget Session 2026, leaders across parties paid emotional tributes, with CM Devendra Fadnavis calling him a close friend and mentor.

Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 07:14 PM IST
article-image
Aaditya Thackeray Meets Dy CM Sunetra Pawar | ANI

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT leader and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday met with late Ajit Pawar's wife and Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar and his son Parth Pawar at a prayer meet organised in his memory. The prayer meeting comes almost a month after Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash on January 28.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the Maharashtra Legislature witnessed rare political unity and deep emotion as leaders across party lines paid tribute to Pawar during the ongoing Budget Session 2026. In both Houses, senior leaders remembered him not merely as a seasoned administrator but as a towering figure whose absence has left a profound void in the state’s political landscape.

article-image

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while moving the condolence motion, described the moment as “extremely emotional,” saying he never imagined he would have to speak on such an occasion for Ajit Pawar. Calling him a close friend and mentor, Fadnavis said their association extended far beyond politics. “He was not just a colleague, but a companion in public life,” he said, recalling Pawar’s discipline, early-morning work routines and sharp administrative acumen. Fadnavis noted that Pawar had presented the State Budget 11 times and was poised to set a new record, a milestone that will now remain unfulfilled.

