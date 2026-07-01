'He Was Our Sunshine': Family Places Vihaan's Cricket Ball On Funeral Pyre As Final Tribute After Chembur Tree Collapse |

Mumbai: Amid scenes of mourning and heartbreak at the funeral of 11-year-old Vihaan Srivastava, family members, neighbours and public representatives called for accountability and a comprehensive investigation into the Chembur tree collapse that claimed the young boy's life.

Vihaan, the only child of his parents, was remembered as a cheerful, bright and affectionate child whose untimely death has left his family and the local community shattered.

Speaking to NDTV, Vihaan's grandfather, SN Srivastava, alleged that the tragedy was the result of negligence and said it could have been avoided.

"This is negligence. The tree was in a precarious condition and should have been removed. Residents had raised concerns earlier. Why was no action taken?" he said.

The grieving family maintained that while nothing could undo their loss, those found responsible must be held accountable.

"My grandson will not return, but justice should be done. Those responsible should be punished. Other children should not have to suffer because of such negligence," the grandfather said, adding that the family is considering filing a formal complaint.

He also demanded a thorough investigation into the incident and said criminal action should be initiated if negligence is established.

Another relative, Anil Kumar Srivastava, questioned how authorities handle potentially hazardous trees and stressed the need for timely intervention.

"How can authorities take the issue of weak trees lightly? Trees that pose a risk should be identified and removed on an urgent basis. Funds are allocated for such work, but questions need to be asked about whether they are being properly utilised. Maintenance and pruning of trees must be carried out regularly," he said.

Remembering Vihaan, family members described him as a lively child who spread happiness wherever he went. They said he had a deep love for cricket and that the family placed his cricket ball on the funeral pyre as a final tribute.

"He was our sunshine. He was very smart and loved cricket. We cremated him with his cricket ball because the game meant so much to him," a family member said.

Relatives also recalled his affectionate and inquisitive nature, saying he loved food and would often ask family members what they had eaten, a habit that endeared him to everyone around him.

Neighbours who gathered to pay their last respects said the incident has shaken the entire locality. One resident claimed that concerns about the condition of the tree had been raised repeatedly before the accident.

"It is extremely sad that such a young life has been lost. People had complained and wanted the tree to be cut. Vihaan was our neighbour. He was a smart, innocent child and everyone knew him," the resident said.

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