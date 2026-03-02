‘He Was India’s True Friend,’ Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut Condemns Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei’s Death, Says It Is A Major Loss

IANS X Account

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday termed the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei a “very serious matter,” stating that the late leader had maintained a cordial and supportive relationship with India over the years.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai on March 2, Raut described Khamenei as a globally recognised figure who commanded influence on the international stage. He remarked that the Iranian leader was respected across the world, “except Israel,” alluding to the longstanding hostility between Tehran and Tel Aviv.

Emphasising what he described as Khamenei’s goodwill towards India, the Rajya Sabha MP claimed that the Supreme Leader had consistently backed India during challenging periods. “He was India’s true friend. In times of crisis, he always stood by us,” Raut said, adding that Khamenei had supported India’s position during sensitive developments, including the India-Pakistan conflict and the Kashmir issue.

Raut further stated that Khamenei held India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, in high regard, suggesting that this ideological admiration shaped his favourable outlook towards India. According to the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, the late Iranian cleric’s approach towards India was rooted in mutual respect and shared historical ties.

Calling the development significant in the broader geopolitical context, Raut said Khamenei’s passing would have ramifications beyond Iran, though he did not elaborate on the possible diplomatic consequences.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Minister on Sunday confirmed Khamenei’s death, describing him as a martyr. The confirmation came amid escalating tensions in West Asia following what the United States and Israel termed “preventive” missile strikes. The strikes marked a sharp intensification of the already volatile regional situation.

Iran reportedly retaliated to the preemptive strikes by launching attacks on US naval bases in several West Asian countries, including Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Iraq, signalling the outbreak of a wider conflict in the region.

