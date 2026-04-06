'He Kicked Her, Inquired About Her Name & Then Committed Obscene Act': Navi Mumbai Police Arrest 35-Year-Old Man For Molesting Minor Girl In Rabale |

Navi Mumbai Police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly molesting a minor girl in the Rabale area on Saturday morning.

The incident took place on 4 April 2026 at around 8:35 AM, when the complainant’s young daughter was walking along the road. According to the complaint, the accused approached the girl from behind, kicked her, inquired about her name, and then committed an obscene act.

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Case Registered Under Serious Provisions

Based on the girl’s complaint, Rabale Police Station registered a case (C.R. No. 293/2026) against the accused under Section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Senior Police Inspector Balkrishna Sawant supervised the investigation, with active involvement from PI (Administration) Bansode and PI (Crime) Sachin Gawali.

Swift Police Action Leads to Arrest

Crime Detection Officer API Dipak Kharat and his team immediately examined the crime scene and reviewed CCTV footage from the surrounding area. Using technical analysis and inputs from informants, officers successfully traced the suspect within hours.

The accused, identified as Vivek Gajanan Kadam, an office boy residing in Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai, was taken into custody. During interrogation, he reportedly confessed to the crime.

Team Effort Praised

The operation was carried out by API Deepak Kharat along with police personnel Darshan Katke, Mayur Sonawane, Ganesh Veer, Dhanaji Bhangare, Yadavrao Ghule, and Manoj Dede.

Local residents have expressed concern over the safety of children in the area, especially during morning hours. Police have assured strict action against such offences and appealed to citizens to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities immediately.

The accused has been remanded in police custody for further investigation and legal proceedings.

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