Navi Mumbai Crime: Police Arrest 24-Year-Old Man Accused Of Raping & Impregnating 13-Year-Old Girl | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: In a major breakthrough, Kharghar Police have arrested a 24-year-old man accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old minor girl and impregnating her, after tracking him down near the India-Nepal border. The accused, identified as Vishal Babu alias Anwar Ali Imtiaz Ansari, had been on the run since the case was registered earlier this month. A court has remanded him to police custody till April 1.

According to police, the accused worked at 'Jagdish Autoparts' garage in Kharghar, where he allegedly lured the minor to the premises in October 2025 and raped her. He continued to sexually assault her multiple times, threatening to kill her if she disclosed the incidents. The crime came to light after the girl was found to be pregnant.

Following a complaint lodged by the victim's parents on March 7 at Kharghar Police Station, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (2023), including Sections 65(1) and 351 (3), along with Sections 4, 6, 8, 10, and 12 of the POCSO Act, 2012.

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However, the accused fled Kharghar soon after sensing police action and escaped to his native place in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh. Acting under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Joshi, a team led by Police Sub-Inspector Suraj Jadhav camped in Uttar Pradesh to trace him. The accused had switched off his mobile phone, creating hurdles in the technical investigation.

"We faced significant challenges due to the ongoing Ramzan period and lack of cooperation from the accused's relatives. However, after taking them into confidence, the we carried out a continuous 13-day search operation across Kushinagar, Gorakhpur, and areas along the Nepal border," a police officer said.

Finally, on March 25, the police apprehended Vishal Babu near the Nepal border. He was subsequently brought to Navi Mumbai on transit remand. The operation was carried out by PSI Suraj Jadhav, along with Police Naik Khedkar and Constable Kadam, under the supervision of Senior Inspector Sanjay Joshi.

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