'He can't go abroad without govt clearance': Maharashtra Minister Dilip Walse Patil on reports of Param Bir Singh fleeing to Russia

Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader (NCP) Dilip Walse Patil on Thursday said the Maharashtra government has issued a lookout notice against ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh who has reportedly fled to Russia and if he went away, then it is not good.

It was on April 7 that Singh had appeared before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the Antilia bomb-scare case. Most of the agencies that are associated with the investigation around cases that involve former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh feel he has fled India.

Dilip Walse Patil commenting on the matter said, along with the union home ministry, we're also searching for his whereabouts. "I've heard something like that but as a govt officer, he can't go abroad without govt clearance," he added.

Param Bir Singh has been evading the summons issued by the Chandiwal inquiry commission in the extortion case that involved former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. The DG has been slapped with an arrest warrant and multiple fines for failing to cooperate with the investigation and has been untraceable for weeks.

Along with the union home ministry, we're also searching for his whereabouts. I've heard something like that but as a govt officer, he can't go abroad without govt clearance: Maharashtra Home Minister, on reports of ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh fleeing to Russia

Param Bir Singh and former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh have witnessed an extraordinary falling out since the arrest of sacked Mumbai police API Sachin Vaze in the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiren death cases. Complaints were registered against Param Bir after he leveled extortion charges against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

On March 30, a one-man high-level inquiry was constituted by the Maharashtra government to investigate 'extortion' charges leveled against Deshmukh.

Meanwhile, a deputy secretary of the Maharashtra home department appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here on Thursday in connection with a money laundering case registered against former state home minister Anil Deshmukh and others, sources said.

Deshmukh, who has skipped the ED summons at least five times till now and moved court against the agency, has rejected all allegations against him. The NCP politician has said Singh made the allegations against him after he was removed from the post of Mumbai police commissioner in March this year.

