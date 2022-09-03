HC allows Vijay Tarun Mandal in Kalyan to showcase updated version of Shiv-Sena tussle | FPJ/Abhitash Singh

The High Court on Friday, September 2, 2022, allowed the animated scene at Vijay Tarun Mandal of Rambagh in Kalyan West on the condition that the organising committee remove the objectionable sound recording and the controversial scene on the Shiv-Sena tussle.

The Kalyan police, soon after the HC order, immediately cleared the way for Vijay Tarun Mandal to celebrate Ganeshotsav by giving necessary permission.

Earlier, Vijay Tarun Mandal had staged a controversial film on rebellion in the Shiv Sena. In this animated scene titled "Me Shiv Sena Bolte", Shiv Sena narrates its political journey through sound recordings through the banyan tree as Shiv Sena. While doing this, a statement was made in the animated film about the political pollution created after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde quit the Shiv Sena, "Give the traitors the strength to teach them a lesson, give them wisdom. As the head of government was targeted in this scene, it was taken seriously at the government level.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had ordered the Thane Police Commissioner to remove the obscenity of Vijay Tarun Mandal. Accordingly, on the instructions of deputy commissioner Sachin Gunjal and Kalyan senior police inspector Ashok Honmane, they seized the objectionable and provocative items from the mandal early on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi. Legal action was taken against the officials of Vijay Tarun Mandal.

Vijay Tarun Mandal president Vijay Salvi decided not to celebrate Ganeshotsav in protest of government and police action, and a protest against the government was performed in front of the Ganesh Mandal.

The officials challenged the police action in the High Court on Wednesday. The court, seeing the seriousness of this matter, immediately took up this petition for hearing.

The officials have voluntarily shown their readiness to remove the objectionable scene and sound recording from the animated scene before the court.

Kalyan senior police inspector Ashok Honmane said, "Shortly after the HC judgement, we immediately allowed the Vijay Tarun Mandal to celebrate the festival subject to conditions."