Has Maharashtra govt curtailed timings of grocery shops to just four hours? Here's what we know so far

As the COVID-19 cases surged in the state, the Maharashtra government imposed stricter curbs to contain the spread of the virus from April 14.

Now, as the Delhi government imposed strict lockdown, several messages with fake claims about similar lockdown in Maharashtra were circulated on social media.

Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said that the state government, in a bid to further control crowding, has decided to curtail the timings of the grocery shops to just four hours, from 7 am to 11 am. However, the government has not come up with any official notification on the same yet.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will chair a cabinet meeting at 3.30 pm today to review the implementation of 'Break the Chain' restrictions further tightened from April 14 and the present status of the COVID-19 crisis.

The imposition of strict lockdown on the lines of Delhi is also likely to be discussed in the meeting. The meeting will be held through video conference.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a 6-day-long lockdown in the national capital from 10 PM to 6 AM next Monday.