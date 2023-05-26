Haryana: State offering job opportunities, vocational education to youth on merit, says CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced that 65,000 vacancies in group C and D (Class III and IV), would be filled in the next four months.

The chief minister who was addressing a gathering in village Nangal Sirohi, district Mahendragarh said that the state government had been providing employment opportunities to the educated youth in a transparent manner and on merit basis. So far, 1.4 lakh eligible youth had been given employment on the basis of merit by the government and in the next four months, the government would fill 65,000 vacancies in Group C and D. ``Youth in Haryana are being imparted education focused on vocational and skill development,’’ he added.

Developmental projects

Earlier, Khattar was welcomed at the function by senior BJP leader and former minister Ram Bilas Sharma.

Speaking on the occasion, Khattar said as per demand of the residents of the area, the road from Mahendergarh to Bucholi would be widened from the existing 9 feet to 18 feet wide, for which an amount of Rs 1.57 crore.

The chief minister felicitated the beneficiaries of Mukhyamantri Vivah Shagun Yojana, those getting an automated pension scheme and the meritorious students who excelled in board examinations.

Providing help to the needy

Distributing wheelchairs and artificial limbs to the PwDs during the programme, he assured that the state government would give all possible cooperation to them.

Earlier before addressing the gathering, Khattar also inspected the waterworks in Bhalkhi village and asked the officers of the department concerned to expedite the work for the same. With a project of Rs 100 crores in Bhalkhi, a permanent solution was being provided for drinking water supply in the surrounding villages, he held.

Public Health Engineering minister, Dr Banwari Lal and member of parliament Dharmbir Singh were also present on the occasion.

