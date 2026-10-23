HARHAR 2026 Hospitality And Entrepreneurship Event To Be Held In Juinagar On October 24 | AI

The Hindu Association of Restaurants, Hotels, Ahars and Refreshments (HARHAR) will organise ‘HARHAR 2026 – From Heritage to Enterprise’ at the Bombay Bunts Association Banquet Hall in Juinagar West on Saturday, October 24, at 4 pm.

Focus On Heritage And Enterprise

The event aims to bring together professionals from the food service and hospitality sectors and explore opportunities to connect India's cultural heritage with entrepreneurship.

State ports development minister Nitesh Rane, forest minister Ganesh Naik, animal husbandry and dairy development minister Atul Save, and skill development and entrepreneurship minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha are expected to attend the programme.

Other invitees include MLA Prashant Thakur, MLA Manda Mhatre, BJP Scheduled Tribes Morcha state president Dr Deorao Madguji Holi, HARHAR Himachal Pradesh's Captain Sanjay Prashar, and Navi Mumbai mayor Sujata Patil.

The programme is expected to bring together stakeholders from the hospitality industry to discuss entrepreneurship and business opportunities in the sector.

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