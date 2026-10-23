2 Passengers Injured After Ceiling Portion Collapses At CSMT Amid Redevelopment Work, Railways Offers ₹5,000 Each |

Mumbai: Two passengers were injured after a portion of the ceiling collapsed near the booking hall entrance at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) during redevelopment work on Thursday night, raising concerns over passenger safety and the quality of construction at one of Mumbai’s busiest railway stations. The incident occurred at around 10.05 pm on October 22, when work was underway in the area under the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA). The injured passengers were taken to St George’s Hospital for treatment.

28-Year-Old Sustains Head Injury

The injured have been identified as Vinayak Balu Hatkar, 28, and Ayan Naushad Matwankar, 24. Hatkar sustained an injury to the right side of his head and required stitches. Matwankar suffered an injury to his left upper eyelid, along with scratches on the back of his right shoulder and neck. He also complained of pain and swelling in his right ankle. Both were being treated in the hospital’s casualty department. The redevelopment work in the affected area is being executed by contractor Ahluwalia.

The incident has brought the safety arrangements at the station’s redevelopment site under scrutiny, particularly the precautions taken to protect commuters moving through areas where construction is in progress. CSMT sees a heavy daily flow of suburban and long-distance passengers, making the management of construction zones critical to preventing accidents. A falling ceiling section near a busy entrance also raises questions about whether the affected area was adequately secured and whether the structure was stable during the work.

Financial Assistance For Injured Passengers

Railways has offered compensation of Rs 5,000 each to the two passengers injured in the ceiling collapse incident at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Thursday night. The amount has been offered for the simple injuries sustained by both passengers during the incident. Railway authorities have also provided medical assistance to the injured passengers.

The immediate concern is to establish what caused the ceiling portion to collapse and whether adequate safety checks were carried out before and during the redevelopment work. The incident also highlights the need to ensure that construction activities at operational railway stations do not expose passengers to avoidable risks.

With redevelopment work continuing at CSMT, the focus will be on determining the cause of the collapse and examining whether prescribed construction and passenger-safety measures were followed.

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