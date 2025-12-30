Happy Ender 2025: Mumbai Expands Public Healthcare With New Hospitals & OPDs

Indore News: City's Super-Specialty Healthcare To Get A Boost Under CM Care Scheme | Representative Image

Year 2025

January

Expansion of Bhabha Hospital Services

On January 16, 2025, KB Bhabha Hospital in Bandra opened new outpatient departments (OPDs) in an 11-storey tower adjacent to the existing facility. This expansion aims to introduce super-specialty departments, including nephrology and cardiothoracic surgery, increasing the city’s capacity for advanced medical care.

February

BMC Health Budget

On February 4, 2025, BMC unveiled a health budget of ₹7,380 crore for the 2025–26 fiscal year — nearly 10 % of its total budget allocated to health. Expansion of super-speciality hospitals in suburban areas. Addition of 3,500+ more beds in government hospitals.

On 4 February (World Cancer Day), the BMC launched the Mumbai Integrated Cancer Prevention Programme — a citywide initiative aimed at raising awareness and boosting early screening for cancer.

March

In March 2025, state announced several measures to strengthen the health system, including plans to regularise long-serving contractual health workers under the National Health Mission and to introduce a Post-Basic Diploma in Oncology Nursing to address shortages of trained cancer-care professionals.

April

On April 7, World Health Day, BMC launched a Salt and Sugar Awareness Campaign to combat lifestyle diseases like diabetes and hypertension, focusing on dietary behaviour change and public education.

Health surveillance reports highlighted increasing malaria cases ahead of the monsoon, prompting BMC to intensify vector-control and prevention measures.

May

Mumbai recorded a 40 % rise in flu and influenza-like illnesses following humid weather and rain events, leading health officials to urge residents to take precautionary steps.

In May 2025, the BMC collected and processed about 7 tonnes of sanitary and special-care waste from registered residential and institutional establishments to improve hygiene and reduce health risks for sanitation workers and the public.

June

Surge in monsoon-related diseases: During June 2025, Mumbai experienced a sharp increase in mosquito-borne illnesses, with malaria cases nearly doubling compared to June 2024 — 884 cases reported in June 2025 vs. 443 last year, according to BMC data.

July

July 2025 in Mumbai was dominated by monsoon-related health trends, with a notable surge in mosquito-borne diseases like malaria, dengue and chikungunya.

A 28-year-old senior resident doctor from the Pediatrics Department at Mumbai’s state-run JJ Hospital allegedly attempted suicide by consuming an overdose of sleeping pills. She alleged harassment by the head of the department.

August

Aapli Chikitsa Yojana’ Restarted in Mumbai – From 1 August 2025, BMC relaunched a subsidised health scheme called Aapli Chikitsa Yojana, offering low-cost medical tests at about 100 health centres.

Maharashtra government plans to increase the budget for organ transplants under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana.

September

BMC reported that 1,384 dengue cases were recorded in September alone.

Healthcare system crippled at HBT Medical College and Dr. R. N. Cooper Municipal General Hospital, Juhu, Vile Parle, after the contract of Assistant Medical Officers (AMOs), Medical Officers (MOs) ended. There was a severe manpower shortage crippling patient care and crowd management.

October

Mumbai’s air quality hit its worst levels of 2025 in October, with PM2.5/PM10 peaking during Diwali, posing major respiratory and cardiovascular health risks — especially for children, the elderly, and people with pre‑existing conditions.

BMC issued show cause notice against the medical superintendent of V N Desai Hospital, Santa Cruz for several irregularities including fake doctor in ICU.

Maharashtra FDA banned Cold-Ref (Coldrif) cough syrup following deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan linked to the syrup

The agency has called for an immediate ban on batch SR-13 of the syrup after laboratory tests revealed dangerously high levels of toxic chemicals.

Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) sought explanations from the medical superintendent and head of pathology at VN Desai Hospital in Mumbai following allegations of irregularities in HIV testing procedures.

November

Resident doctors across the state suspended non-emergency duties, demanding justice for the woman doctor, who ended her life in Satara, due to alleged sexual and mental harassment by police personnel.

BMC survey reported that only 27 % of Mumbaikars are aware of the health risks of excessive sugar consumption, and 15.6 % were found to be pre‑diabetic.

Veteran actors Dharmendra and Prem Chopra were hospitalised in Mumbai in early November, with updates tracking their health status and family responses — drawing widespread public attention to health and elder care issues.

December

BMC launched a health chatbot to improve accessibility, transparency, and efficiency of healthcare services for citizens.

Maharashtra government seeks urgent report from BMC over alleged negligence at Kandivali’s Shatabdi Hospital in treating a five-year-old sexual assault survivor.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal conducted a surprise inspection of the Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali and expressed strong displeasure over the unhygienic conditions found at the facility.

