Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray offers prayers at Mumbai's Madhavbaug temple

On the ocassion of Hanuman Jayanti, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday offered prayers at the Madhavbaug Temple in Mumbai.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar was also present to offer prayers to Lord Hanuman in the temple.

The festival of Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of the Hindu god by the devotees of Lord Hanuman.

His visit to the temple comes on the day when the Congress candidate supported by the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Jayashree Jadhav, swept the Kolhapur North Assembly by-election.

Becoming the first-ever woman to represent the Kolhapur North seat, she defeated her main political rival and BJP nominee Satyajit Kadam by a comfortable margin of nearly 18,800 votes in the elections held two days ago.

Among the 15 candidates, while Jadhav secured 96,226 votes, Kadam trailed far behind with 77,426 votes in his favour in the hotly-contested elections.

Meanwhile, before visiting the temple, Thackeray inaugurated a sewage treatment plant at Byculla zoo.

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray offered prayers at the Madhavbaug Temple in Mumbai on the occassion of #HanumanJayanti2022 pic.twitter.com/fS2BMr8oog — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2022

Taking to Twitter, the Worli MLA said the plant will make the zoo self-sufficient to meet its water needs as it will treat water from Byculla sewage and provide five lakh liters of clean water per day for upkeep, thus cutting down consumption from the city’s supply.

Thackeray also inaugurated a dedicated birds walk-through exhibit and biome theme garden to showcase the indigenous & medicinal flora today.

"Today, we inaugurated a Sewage Treatment Plant at Byculla zoo. This plant will make the zoo self-sufficient to meet its water needs as it will treat water from Byculla sewage & provide 5 lakh liters of clean water/day for upkeep," the Maharashtra Minister tweeted.

"We also inaugurated a dedicated birds walk-through exhibit and biome theme garden to showcase the indigenous & medicinal flora," he added.

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 09:04 PM IST