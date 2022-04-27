Hanuman Chalisa row: SP spokesperson shares picture of Navneet Rana, husband Ravi at Ajmer Sharif Dargah

Amid the ongoing Hanuman Chalisa row in Maharashtra, Samajwadi Party National Secretary and spokesman Rajeev Rai has shared a picture on Twitter purportedly showing Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan.

"Revolutionaries to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the residence of Chief Minister Maharashtra ..What did Ajmer Sharif go to study at Dargah?" Rai said in a tweet.

The Amaravati MP was arrested on Saturday along with her MLA-husband Ravi Rana for giving a call for the chanting of the Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s private residence ‘Matoshree’ in Mumbai.

The Lok Sabha MP demanded strict action against Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey and claimed the action against her and her husband was taken on directions of the Maharashtra chief minister.

The couple, now in jail, later withdrew their call, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mumbai for an event.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 08:32 AM IST