Hanuman Chalisa Row: MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande, 2 others granted bail

Hanuman Chalisa Row: MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande, 2 others granted bail

An FIR was registered against them after they fled from Raj Thackeray's residence when police were trying to stop them.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 02:19 PM IST

MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande | File
MNS leaders Sandip Deshpande and Santosh Dhuri were granted anticipatory bail by a Mumbai Sessions Court today.

The court also granted bail to Deshpande's driver, Rohit Vaishya, who was arrested by Mumbai Police for helping Deshpande flee.

Also, arrested MNS leader Pramukh Santosh Sali has been allowed bail in the same case.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 02:19 PM IST