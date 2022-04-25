Hanuman Chalisa row: Chitra Wagh slams minister Vijay Wadettiwar for using foul langue against arrested MP Navneet Rana

Mumbai: Cabinet minister and senior congress leader Vijay Waddettiwar was seen using foul language against Rana couple who wanted to recite hunuman Chalis at Uddhav Thackeray’s peremanant residence in Bandra called ‘Matoshree’ in a video which has gone viral in social media in which Minister Waddettivar was using foul language against MP Rana Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana.



BJP leader Chitra Wagh has condemned the language used by minister against Rana couple. In her tweet she said, “we also oppose the stand of going at anyone’s house and protest. But how can government slap sedition charge just for reciting Hunman Chalisa. Also, I strongly condemn the language used by the Minister Waddettiwar. Such ministers should be beaten by ladies then only his mind will get stable.”



Rana couple all the way came to Mumbai from their home town Amaravati with intention of reciting Hunman chalis at CM’s residence in Bandra. Shiv Sena party workers protested against the Couple outside their Khar residence and didn’t allow them to step outside their house.

On Saturday evening Police in heavy security took them to Khar police station where offence was resisters against them and later they were arrested under ipc section 153(a) other acts of pertaining to Bombay police act.

Later 124(a) which is concerned to sedition was added in the FIR.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 03:54 PM IST