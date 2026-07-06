Haj Committee Releases 2027 Guidelines With Paired Application Rule, Strict Cancellation Penalties And Minors' Consent Norms | AI generated image

Mumbai: New directives for Haj 2027 has laid out specific regulations for pilgrims over 6 years who will be classified as paired applications, meaning the cancellation of one partner's registration automatically invalidates the other.

Cancellation of One Partner Automatically Invalidates the Other

The Haj Committee of India has released the official guidelines, application timelines, and schedule details for the upcoming Haj 2027, corresponding to Islamic year 1448 Hijri.

Prospective pilgrims can submit their applications online through the official portal or via the Haj Suvidha mobile application. The announcement details strict eligibility criteria, tentative flight logistics, and a progressive cancellation fee structure to streamline operations for the annual journey.

For minors, children under 15 must comply with specific Saudi Arabian regulations, while anyone under 18 requires formal parental or guardian consent to apply. Furthermore, the committee has warned of significant financial penalties for cancellations, with deductions increasing monthly until January 2027, after which no refunds will be provided.

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