Haj 2026: Maharashtra Minorities Commission Seeks Withdrawal Of ₹10,000 Airfare Hike Due To Middle East Crisis

The Maharashtra State Minorities Commission has urged the Centre to reverse the added Haj airfare burden on 2026 pilgrims | Representational Image

Mumbai, May 2: The Maharashtra State Minorities Commission has urged the Union Government to withdraw an additional Rs 10,000 airfare charge imposed on Haj 2026 pilgrims, citing financial hardship and short notice for applicants.

In a letter addressed to the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs and the Maharashtra Government, State Member Wasim Haji Khwajabhai Burhan raised concerns over a recent circular issued by the Haj Committee of India.

The circular directs pilgrims to deposit the additional amount by 15 May 2026, attributing the hike to a reported increase of USD 400 in airline fares amid the ongoing Middle East crisis.

Pilgrims face sudden financial burden

The Commission noted that the sudden financial burden has caused distress among pilgrims, particularly those from economically weaker backgrounds such as farmers, pensioners and small traders, who form a significant portion of applicants from Maharashtra. It warned that the short deadline could lead to cancellations of pilgrimage plans.

Highlighting discrepancies, the letter pointed out that while airlines have reportedly increased fares by over USD 400, only a portion of this cost—around USD 100 per pilgrim—is being passed on directly.

The Commission argued that the remaining burden should be absorbed by the government, either through subsidies or the Haj Committee’s corpus fund.

The communication also referred to past precedents where the Government of India absorbed extraordinary costs during crises, including fuel price hikes, to shield pilgrims from sudden financial strain.

Key recommendations made

Among its key recommendations, the Commission has called for the immediate withdrawal of the additional charge, extension of the payment deadline, and intervention by the Maharashtra Government with the Centre to resolve the issue.

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The annual Haj pilgrimage to the Muslim holy cities in Saudi Arabia starts on 25 May 2026 and will be completed by 30 May. Flights from India began at the end of April.

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