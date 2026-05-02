'16 People In 1 Room, What Convenience Are You Giving?': AIMIM's Waris Pathan Hits Out At Govt Over Haj Mismanagement & ₹10,000 Fare Hike

Mumbai: AIMIM leader Waris Pathan on Saturday criticised the government over alleged poor arrangements for Haj pilgrims, claiming that despite paying nearly Rs 4 lakh, many are forced to stay in overcrowded rooms. He also questioned the recent Rs 10,000 hike in airfare per pilgrim, asking, "What convenience are you giving?"

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His statement came as the Haj Committee of India raised the Haj airfare by Rs 10,000 per pilgrim this year due to a sharp global rise in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices, with the Centre asserting that the increase has been restricted through hard negotiations.

Coming back to Pathan's statement, while speaking to news agency ANI, he demanded accountability and better accommodation for pilgrims travelling through the Haj Committee. He added, "Now, a poor man is going there, and what convenience are you giving him?... You have put 16 people in one room... Whose responsibility is this? Accountability should be fixed on this"

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What Did the Official Circular State?

According to a circular, "The revised airfare entails an additional amount of USD 100 per pilgrim, irrespective of embarkation point, to be borne by the pilgrims. The decision has been taken in view of pressing requests from airlines for revision of base fare by more than USD 400 on account of the sharp increase in Aviation Turbine Fuel prices due to the prevailing situation in the Middle East, after due examination of facts and consultation with stakeholders. Accordingly, all pilgrims of Haj 2026 are required to deposit Rs 10,000.00 towards differential airfare by 15.05.2026."

Kiren Rijiju Speaks On Price Increase

Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju took to social media and explained that amid a sharp global rise in ATF prices, driven by ongoing geopolitical tensions, Airlines sought a steep hike of $300–$400 per pilgrim, adding that, "We also can't blame Airlines for the rise in Aviation Turbine Fuel price. said for countless families, Haj is a once-in-a-lifetime dream nurtured over years."

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"I deeply respect that sentiment. Amid a sharp global rise in Aviation Turbine Fuel prices, driven by ongoing geopolitical tensions, airlines sought a steep hike of USD 300-USD 400 per pilgrim. We also can't blame airlines for the rise in Aviation Turbine Fuel price," he said. He further added that, through negotiations, the increase was restricted to just USD 100, saving each pilgrim a significant amount, Rijiju said.

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