Haffkine Considers Private Partner For DPT Vaccine Production Amid Funding Crisis

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Mumbai: The state-run Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation has floated an expression of interest (EOI) to transfer production of the triple antigen (DPT) vaccine to a private player, sparking concerns over possible privatisation. This is the first instance where the Haffkine institute is considering sharing its vaccine seed strain with an external company.

Sources indicate that Mumbai-based Reliance Life Sciences has shown interest in the project. However, no final decision has been taken, and the matter remains under government consideration. The move involves sharing the vaccine seed strain, originally provided by the World Health Organisation (WHO), with a private entity for manufacturing.

The vaccine protects children against diphtheria, pertussis and tetanus. Officials cite a prolonged lack of government funding for modernisation as the primary reason behind the move. While the Haffkine institute upgraded its polio vaccine laboratory to support India’s eradication efforts, the facility for DPT production has remained outdated for over two decades due to financial constraints.

Consequently, production of the triple vaccine was halted for failing to meet WHO standards. With no funds allocated for upgrades over the past 24 years, the corporation has turned to private participation to resume manufacturing.

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A committee led by scientist Raghunath Mashelkar previously recommended upgrading facilities and expanding production to include pentavalent vaccines instead of outsourcing, but these suggestions were not implemented.

Officials clarified that the vaccine sample is not being sold. Instead, the EOI seeks partners for collaborative manufacturing. If implemented, the model would allow the corporation to retain intellectual ownership while earning royalties. The vaccines produced would continue to carry the Haffkine name.

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