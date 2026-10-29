'Had You Called, I Would Have Met You': CM Devendra Fadnavis' Remark To Uddhav Thackeray Sets Political Tongues Wagging In Maharashtra | X - CMOMaharashtra

Mumbai: In a subtle message to Uddhav Thackeray on their 'friendship', Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday reminded the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief of their cordial relations before 2019. "Had Uddhavji called me at that time, I would have come to meet you. I waited for the call which never came," Fadnavis said.

He was speaking at a function after releasing a collection of cartoons by Prashant Kulkarni in Mumbai. Uddhav, his cousin, MNS president Raj Thackeray, and Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar were also on the dais.

🔸CM Devendra Fadnavis unveils 'Maharashtrachya Hasyaresha', a book compiled by Editor and Cartoonist Prashant Kulkarni.Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar, Uddhav Thackeray, Raj Thackeray and other dignitaries were present.🔸मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांच्या हस्ते संपादक व व्यंगचित्रकार प्रशांत कुलकर्णी यांनी संपादित केलेल्या 'महाराष्ट्राच्या हास्यरेषा' या पुस्तकाचे प्रकाशन.यावेळी मंत्री ॲड. आशिष शेलार, उद्धव ठाकरे, राज ठाकरे, व अन्य मान्यवर उपस्थित होते.🔸मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस इनके करकमलों से संपादक व व्यंगचित्रकार प्रशांत कुलकर्णी इनके द्वारा संपादित 'महाराष्ट्राच्या हास्यरेषा' इस पुस्तक का विमोचन।इस अवसर पर मंत्री एड. आशिष शेलार, उद्धव ठाकरे, राज ठाकरे, एवं अन्य मान्यवर उपस्थित थे।🕗7.45pm | 29-10-2026📍Mumbai | संध्या. ७.४५ वा. | २९-१०-२०२६📍मुंबई.@Dev_Fadnavis @ShelarAshish @uddhavthackeray @RajThackeray#Maharashtra #DevendraFadnavis #Mumbai #BookRelease — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) October 29, 2026

VIDEO | "Until 2019, whenever Uddhav ji called me, I attended; after that he never invited me and I kept waiting," Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' banter with Thackeray at a book launch event. #DevendraFadnavis #UddhavThackeray https://t.co/qPTMrZcrMa — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 29, 2026

Fadnavis Recalls Pre-2019 Relations

In his opening remarks, Shelar had said that Fadnavis attended the function because Raj had called him to extend an invitation. Taking a cue from Shelar's statement, Fadnavis opened up, rekindling Uddhav's political calculations in 2019.

#LIVE | मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांच्या हस्ते 'महाराष्ट्राच्या हास्यरेषा' या पुस्तकाचे प्रकाशन@Dev_Fadnavis#Maharashtra #DevendraFadnavis #Mumbai https://t.co/s27EonpYuw — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) October 29, 2026

"Ashish ji, before 2019, whenever Uddhavji called me, I went to meet him. He stopped the calls in 2019," Fadnavis said.

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Uddhav had separated from the BJP after the 2019 Assembly elections. Fadnavis had called him a number of times seeking an appointment to discuss the government formation, but Uddhav had not replied to any of his phone calls.

Fadnavis' statement came on a day when the BJP and the Shiv Sena blamed each other for the BJP's defeat in Pune and Nagpur constituencies of the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

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