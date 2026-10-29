 'Had You Called, I Would Have Met You': CM Devendra Fadnavis' Remark To Uddhav Thackeray Sets Political Tongues Wagging In Maharashtra
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'Had You Called, I Would Have Met You': CM Devendra Fadnavis' Remark To Uddhav Thackeray Sets Political Tongues Wagging In Maharashtra

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis recalled his pre-2019 friendship with Uddhav Thackeray at a Mumbai cartoon book launch, saying he waited for a call that never came during the 2019 political rift. Raj Thackeray and Ashish Shelar attended the event. His remarks came amid BJP-Shiv Sena tensions over recent Legislative Council election defeats.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Friday, October 30, 2026, 12:15 AM IST
'Had You Called, I Would Have Met You': CM Devendra Fadnavis' Remark To Uddhav Thackeray Sets Political Tongues Wagging In Maharashtra
'Had You Called, I Would Have Met You': CM Devendra Fadnavis' Remark To Uddhav Thackeray Sets Political Tongues Wagging In Maharashtra | X - CMOMaharashtra

Mumbai: In a subtle message to Uddhav Thackeray on their 'friendship', Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday reminded the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief of their cordial relations before 2019. "Had Uddhavji called me at that time, I would have come to meet you. I waited for the call which never came," Fadnavis said.

He was speaking at a function after releasing a collection of cartoons by Prashant Kulkarni in Mumbai. Uddhav, his cousin, MNS president Raj Thackeray, and Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar were also on the dais.

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Fadnavis Recalls Pre-2019 Relations

In his opening remarks, Shelar had said that Fadnavis attended the function because Raj had called him to extend an invitation. Taking a cue from Shelar's statement, Fadnavis opened up, rekindling Uddhav's political calculations in 2019.

"Ashish ji, before 2019, whenever Uddhavji called me, I went to meet him. He stopped the calls in 2019," Fadnavis said.

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Political Rift After Assembly Elections

Uddhav had separated from the BJP after the 2019 Assembly elections. Fadnavis had called him a number of times seeking an appointment to discuss the government formation, but Uddhav had not replied to any of his phone calls.

Fadnavis' statement came on a day when the BJP and the Shiv Sena blamed each other for the BJP's defeat in Pune and Nagpur constituencies of the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

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