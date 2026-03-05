‘Had Said Nitish Kumar Would Remain CM Only For A Few Months’: Sena UBT Leader Sanjay Raut Reacts To His Rajya Sabha Move |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday reacted to Nitish Kumar’s move to the Rajya Sabha, saying the development validates his earlier prediction about a possible shift in Bihar’s political leadership. Raut alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing to replace Kumar and hand over the chief minister’s post to one of its own leaders.

VIDEO | Mumbai: On CM Nitish Kumar announcing his Rajya Sabha foray, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says, "As soon as the Bihar Vidhan Sabha election results were announced, I said that Nitish Kumar will become the CM only for a few months. Now Nitish Kumar is being removed as… pic.twitter.com/0zasd8GA3G — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 5, 2026

Speaking to reporters, Raut said that after the election results, he had already indicated that Kumar would remain the Chief Minister only for a short period.

“The election results had come, and at that time I had said that Nitish Kumar ji would remain the Chief Minister only for a few months, around four months. Now he has been removed from there and sent to the Rajya Sabha,” Raut said.

According to the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, the latest political developments suggest that the BJP is preparing to assume greater control over the leadership of the state government.

“As far as I know, the BJP is planning to give the leadership of Bihar to one of its own leaders. This appears to be their internal political strategy,” he said.

Raut also referred to discussions about Nitish Kumar’s family members possibly being accommodated in the state government. “There are also talks that Nitish Kumar ji’s son may be made the Deputy Chief Minister,” he claimed.

While commenting on the development, Raut also raised concerns about the veteran leader’s health, suggesting that it may have played a role in the political transition.

“I believe Nitish Kumar ji is not keeping well. When someone’s health is not good, it becomes difficult to lead such a large state. The leadership of a state must be in a position to protect the interests of both the state and the nation,” he said.

At the same time, Raut said the decision ultimately falls within the political dynamics of the ruling alliance in Bihar.

“If such a decision has been taken, then it should be welcomed. These are their internal matters and their way of doing politics,” he added.

On Thursday, Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister of Bihar filed his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha elections, a move widely seen as paving the way for the formation of a new government in the state. His decision to move to the Upper House comes after he recently expressed his “wish to become a Rajya Sabha member,”.

