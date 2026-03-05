Finland President Alexander Stubb To Visit Mumbai Tomorrow, Set To Meet Governor Devvrat & CM Devendra Fadnavis |

Mumbai is set to host another high profile diplomatic visit as Finland’s President Alexander Stubb arrives in the city on Friday as part of his ongoing State Visit to India. The visit comes at a time when several global leaders have increasingly chosen Mumbai as a key destination to engage with India’s corporate and academic communities.

#WATCH | Delhi: At a joint press statement with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, says, "I salute your diplomatic skills when you say that we stand here as two big democracies. There is one big and one slightly smaller, but I think the key… pic.twitter.com/55F34Nefmn — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2026

Meetings With Maharashtra Leadership

During his visit to Mumbai, President Stubb is scheduled to meet Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The discussions are expected to focus on expanding economic and technological cooperation between Finland and Maharashtra.

According to ANI, the visit will also include interactions with prominent business leaders from Mumbai’s corporate sector, reflecting the city’s status as India’s financial capital and a gateway for global investments.

In addition, President Stubb will address students at the University of Mumbai, where he is expected to speak about international cooperation, innovation, and opportunities for collaboration between India and Finland.

Rajghat Tribute And Delhi Engagements

Earlier on Thursday, President Stubb visited Rajghat in New Delhi where he paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi. The Finnish leader laid a wreath at the memorial of the Father of the Nation, a customary gesture observed by visiting heads of state.

The visit to Rajghat followed a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, where the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties between India and Finland further. Jaishankar later said he was confident that President Stubb’s engagements with Prime Minister Narendra Modi would deepen cooperation between the two countries.

Delighted to call on President Alexander Stubb of Finland today morning in Delhi. @alexstubb



Confident that his meeting with PM @narendramodi will further strengthen 🇮🇳 🇫🇮 ties.



Look forward to his address later this evening at @raisinadialogue pic.twitter.com/KJoYnwC8xs — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 5, 2026

President Stubb is also scheduled to deliver a keynote address at the Raisina Dialogue 2026, India’s flagship conference on geopolitics and geo economics.

Mumbai Emerging As Diplomatic Hub

In recent months, Mumbai has witnessed a noticeable increase in visits by foreign leaders meeting corporate executives and industry stakeholders. Diplomats note that the city’s economic significance makes it an important stop for international leaders seeking stronger trade and investment ties with India.

President Stubb’s visit is expected to reinforce further Mumbai’s position as a key destination for international diplomacy and economic dialogue.

