Gymkhana For Babus In Mumbai’s Wadala? Plan Over Salt Pan Land Rezoned For Housing Of PAPs Sparks Row

Gymkhana For Babus In Mumbai’s Wadala? Plan For Salt Pan Land Rezoned For Housing Of Bureaucrats Sparks Row |

Mumbai: A 13,843.82-square-metre salt pan land parcel in Mumbai's Wadala, previously designated as a natural area, has been rezoned for residential use, triggering fresh concerns over urban planning priorities and land use in the city. The Maharashtra government’s urban development department issued a notification on April 1 approving the change under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the plot was originally earmarked for public utility purposes, including a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus depot or rehabilitation housing for project-affected persons (PAPs). However, it is now reportedly set to be allotted for a gymkhana intended for bureaucrats, raising questions about the shift in land use.

Another Plot Used For VVPAT & EVM Machines Storage

In addition, the reservation of another land parcel measuring 6,475 square metres has also been altered. This plot will now be used for the construction of a storage facility for VVPAT and EVM machines, critical components in the electoral process.

According to the report citing Mumbai’s Development Plan 2034 (DP-2034), both parcels were classified as natural areas (NAs) and were to remain so unless utilised for PAP rehabilitation or essential public infrastructure like a transport depot. The reclassification has therefore drawn scrutiny from urban planners and civic observers.

The process leading to the change began in October 2024, when the Mumbai city district collector wrote to the revenue department seeking deletion of the NA status of the plots, proposing their use for 'public purposes.' Later, in 2025, the government invited public suggestions and objections regarding the proposed change, indicating that due process was followed before the final notification.

Officials have defended the decision, stating that the land does not contain ecologically sensitive features such as mangroves or hills. They also pointed out that parts of the land have already been temporarily allocated to Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited and include some existing structures.

The development has also drawn attention due to its proximity to another government-allotted plot spanning approximately 13,000 square feet, which has been granted to the Indus Cooperative Housing Society. The society, comprising around 200 IAS and IPS officers, is expected to construct a 22-storey residential tower on the site.

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