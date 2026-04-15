Gwalior Gharana Icon Neela Bhagwat Passes Away, Leaves Lasting Legacy

Gwalior Gharana Icon Neela Bhagwat Dies, Leaves Lasting Legacy | X / geeta seshu

Mumbai: Neela Bhagwat, a front-ranking exponent of the Gwalior style of singing, passed away due to multiple health complications at Shushrusha Hospital, Shivaji Park.

She was known for her brilliance, scholarship and uncompromising personality. Born in Pune and shaped by years of rigorous training, Bhagwat became a distinguished exponent of the Gwalior gharana, one of the oldest and most respected traditions in Hindustani music.

Under the guidance of the legendary Pandit Sharatchandra Arolkar, she mastered the grammar, discipline and nuances of the Gwalior gharana. While she respected the traditions of her gharana, Bhagwat was one of the rebels who chose to break the boundaries set by the veterans and her predecessors.

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On stage, Bhagwat was magnetic. Her voice carried both strength and subtlety, moving effortlessly between meditative depth and emotional intensity. Whether presenting an expansive khayal, a delicate thumri or a soul-stirring bhajan, she sang with intelligence, grace and a deeply personal sincerity that resonated with audiences across generations.

Bhagwat brought a fresh feminist perspective to the genre of thumri with her interpretation. In her workshops, she often rewrote the narratives while expressing the emotions of a famous thumri and explaining the nuances of the same.

Her artistic curiosity extended far beyond performance. She was an acclaimed writer, translator and teacher, equally passionate about ideas as she was about music.

For her, art was never ornamental, it was a force for reflection, dialogue and transformation. Students remember her as a generous mentor, while listeners admired her ability to make even the most intricate music feel intimate and alive.

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With her passing, Indian classical music loses a luminous presence – but her voice, vision and fearless spirit will continue to inspire for years to come.