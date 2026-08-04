'Gungi Gudiya' Is Not An Abuse: Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar Defends Remark On Sunetra Pawar, Condemns NCP Protest At Congress Office In Mumbai |

Mumbai: Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar on Tuesday reacted to the alleged protest by NCP workers at the Congress state office in Mumbai, stated that, referring to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar as "Gungi Gudiya" (mute doll) was "not an abuse."

Wadettiwar defends remark

Addressing the media, Wadettiwar said, "What did our leader say? He only said 'Gungi Gudiya', didn't he? That is not abuse. Again and again, the way they interfere during press interactions is not right. As for their being upset over the remark 'Gungi Gudiya', they are the ones in power."

VIDEO | Mumbai: On the NCP protest at the Congress state office, Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar says, "What did our leader say? He only said 'Gungi Gudiya' (mute doll), didn't he? That is not abuse. And again and again, the way they interfere during press interactions is not… pic.twitter.com/QOKCSqBBHF — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 4, 2026

Continuing his attack on the ruling alliance, the Congress leader alleged that the government lacked both values and ideology.

"They cannot live without power. They are hungry for power. They are beggars chasing power. And then they come here and try to bully others," Wadettiwar said.

Political row intensifies

His remarks came after NCP workers allegedly entered the Congress office in Mumbai's Colaba to protest against the party over the alleged "Gungi Gudiya" remark directed at Sunetra Pawar.

Videos circulating on social media purportedly show NCP workers forcing their way into the Congress office, raising slogans against the party and demanding an apology for the alleged statement.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: NCP workers entered the Congress office in Colaba and raised slogans over the remarks referring to Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar as a 'Gungi Gudiya'. They demanded an apology from Congress over the statement pic.twitter.com/wO9hr0qq8x — IANS (@ians_india) August 4, 2026

The controversy began after the Congress shared a video on social media in which NCP leader Dhananjay Munde was reportedly seen shielding Sunetra Pawar from a journalist's question regarding the law-and-order situation in Beed district. The Congress allegedly used the incident to describe Pawar as a "Gungi Gudiya", triggering a political storm.

The row has since escalated into a war of words between the Congress and the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also strongly condemned the alleged remark, saying it was unacceptable and demanding that the Congress issue an immediate apology.

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