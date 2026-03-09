Gulf Crisis: NCP's Jayant Patil Urges Maharashtra Govt To Formulate Policy For Safe Return Of Stranded Indians

NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar faction) legislature party leader Jayant Patil on Monday urged the government to formulate a policy to facilitate the safe return of Indian citizens stranded in Gulf countries amid the prevailing war-like situation. | File Pic

Mumbai: NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar faction) legislature party leader Jayant Patil on Monday urged the government to formulate a policy to facilitate the safe return of Indian citizens stranded in Gulf countries amid the prevailing war-like situation. Raising the issue through an adjournment motion in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Patil said thousands of Indians, including a large number from Maharashtra, are facing uncertainty and fear due to escalating tensions in the region.

Conflict-Like Conditions

Patil said several Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, have been witnessing conflict-like conditions, resulting in casualties and widespread concern among residents. He noted that nearly 11 million Indians are living in these countries, of whom around 9 to 10 lakh are from Maharashtra, working in various sectors such as business, services and employment.

According to Patil, families living in these regions are currently experiencing an atmosphere of fear and insecurity. Frequent sirens, mobile security alerts and the sounds of drone and missile interceptions have created panic among residents. He pointed out that the Juffair area in Bahrain, located near the naval base of the United States Fifth Fleet, is home to around 1,500 to 2,000 Marathi-speaking residents, many of whom are reportedly staying on roads or in temporary places due to safety concerns.

Schools Shut, Casualties Reported

He further said that drone attacks and missile strikes in Kuwait and Qatar have resulted in casualties and damage to buildings, while schools in several areas have been shut. The ongoing situation has also affected jobs, businesses and the financial stability of families.

Patil said citizens wishing to return to India are facing limited travel options, with airfares rising sharply to Rs 80,000–Rs 90,000. He urged the state government to immediately coordinate with Maharashtra associations in Gulf countries and Indian embassies to gather details of affected citizens and assist them in returning safely to India in coordination with the central government.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/