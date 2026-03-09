Centre Asks Maharashtra Govt To Examine Pollution In Mithi, Dahisar, Poinsar And Oshiwara Rivers

Polluted stretch of the Mithi River in Mumbai, which has been flagged by authorities for urgent action under river conservation efforts | Representation Image

Mumbai, March 9: The Union government has asked the Maharashtra government to examine the issue of rising pollution in key rivers in Mumbai and submit a proposal if new projects are required to address the problem. The communication was made by Union Jal Shakti Minister C. R. Patil in a letter to Member of Parliament Ravindra Waikar.

Issue raised in Lok Sabha

Waikar, who represents the Mumbai North-West Lok Sabha constituency, had raised the issue of increasing pollution in the Mithi River, Dahisar River, Poinsar River, and Oshiwara River in the Lok Sabha on February 5, 2026, under Rule 377, drawing attention to the impact of unregulated urbanisation on these water bodies.

Responsibility lies with state governments

Responding to the concerns, Patil said the treatment of sewage and industrial effluents before discharge into rivers, land, or coastal waters is primarily the responsibility of state governments, Union Territories, and local bodies. Proper treatment and monitoring can significantly reduce pollution levels, he noted.

Support available under NRCP

The minister said financial and technical support can be provided under the National River Conservation Plan (NRCP), a centrally sponsored scheme aimed at reducing pollution in rivers other than the Ganga and its tributaries. The scheme is implemented for rivers identified by the Central Pollution Control Board.

Projects under the NRCP include the construction of sewage treatment plants, interception and diversion systems, faecal sludge treatment facilities, common effluent treatment plants, reuse of treated wastewater, sludge management, and other nature-based solutions.

Existing river conservation projects in Maharashtra

Patil informed that pollution control projects under the scheme have already been completed in seven cities in Maharashtra for rivers such as the Krishna River, Panchganga River, Godavari River, and Tapi River, creating a total sewage treatment capacity of 260 MLD.

He added that major river pollution control projects are currently underway for the Mula-Mutha River in Pune and the Nag River in Nagpur.

Severe pollution levels in Mithi River

According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s 2025 report, a polluted stretch of the Mithi River near Mahim in Mumbai has been classified under Priority-I, indicating severe pollution levels.

Following Waikar’s intervention, the Union ministry has asked the state government to examine the issue and submit a suitable project proposal in line with the scheme’s guidelines, priorities, and funding availability.

