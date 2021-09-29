Gujarati Seva Samaj helps children return to school

The Gujarati Seva Samaj, Mumbai, has launched an initiative wherein it will help children orphaned by Covid-19 return to school. The samaj will hand over Rs 10,000 towards school fees for such children, in Vile Parel and Juhu to begin with. The Gujarati Seva Samaj, Mumbai founder-head, Bimal Bhuta, said that a few kids have already received the Rs 10,000 cheque and more children have been identified for the benefit. “Needy children from every community will be helped,” Bhuta, also the Mumbai BJP secretary, said.

FPJ had reported that the Gujarati Seva Samaj had helped couples financially hit by Covid-19 get married free of cost. The initiative to help children orphaned by Covid is a part of the BJP’s ‘Seva aur Samarpan’ campaign that was launched by the party president, JP Nadda, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17.

“Under the guidance of Mumbai BJP president Mangal Prabhat Lodha and vice-president Acharya Pawan Tripathi, we organise events to help and benefit all sections of society. The entire community, and samaj members Rupa Mehta, Nilesh Galia, Dhaval Chheda, Tushar Kathrecha, Nimisha Trivedi, and Hiral Patel worked tirelessly to make the event a success,” Bhuta said. He also thanked noted social activist Veenaben Sanghvi, and added that more no-cost weddings for the needy will be organised from October to December.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 11:49 PM IST