Gujarat: Union Minister Flags Off Vadodara-Dahod MEMU Inaugural Trip

Union Minister of State for Railways and Textiles, Darshana Jardosh, flagged off the inaugural trip of the new Vadodara-Dahod MEMU on Tuesday from Vadodara station.

On this occasion, the Mayor of Vadodara City, Pinkiben Neerajbhai Soni; MP, Ranjanaben Bhatt and MLA, Keyurbhai Narayandas Rokadia were also present along with other distinguished guests, including Jeetendra Singh – Divisional Railway Manager of Vadodara Division & senior railway officers.

Jeetendra Singh, Divisional Railway Manager of Vadodara Division welcomed the dignitaries and gave the welcome speech. Union Minister Darshana Jardosh, in her address, appreciated the efforts made by Western Railway to start this new train which is the third MEMU service on this route.

Boosting connectivity between Vadodara and Dahod

She stated that this new train will provide better connectivity between Vadodara & Dahod. It will help meet the growing demand on this route and will be of great convenience to people travelling for education, employment as well as for the benefit of people residing in nearby areas. She further informed that the government is undertaking the work of modernization of Indian Railways on war footing and these efforts are now visible in concrete form.

The newly introduced MEMU train is a three-phase train equipped with regenerative power technology. This saves 30% on electricity and benefits the Railways financially. This train has modern facilities like CCTV cameras, a digital passenger information system, an announcement system, a bio toilet, LED lights. The coaches of the train are equipped with modern air spring technology which provides better riding comfort during the journey, making the journey comfortable. The train can accommodate around 2800 passengers.