Gujarat Floods: Western Railway Cancels 12 Trains Following Severe Waterlogging; IMD Issues Red Alert

Mumbai: Heavy rains in Gujarat have severely disrupted daily life and transportation, particularly affecting the Western Railway. Following torrential downpours on Monday, which triggered a flood-like situation in many parts of the state, the railway authorities have been forced to cancel and divert several trains to ensure safety. The ongoing inclement weather has led to waterlogging at various stations, further complicating the situation and leading to major disruptions in train services.

The worst-hit regions are in South Gujarat, including Valsad, Tapi, Navsari, Surat, Narmada, and Panchmahal districts. These areas are facing severe flooding, with knee-deep water in many places, resulting in widespread chaos. The waterlogged streets have not only hindered residents' daily lives but have also caused massive traffic congestion, making it difficult for people to commute or carry out their routine activities.

List Of Trains Cancelled Due To Flood Situation

In light of the adverse weather conditions, several train services have been cancelled. Specifically, the following trains scheduled for August 27 were cancelled due to waterlogging at Bajva station in the Vadodara Division:

- 19256 Mahuva - Surat Express

- 12268 Hapa - Mumbai Central Duronto Express

- 22924 Jamnagar - Bandra Terminus Humsafar Express

- 20907 Dadar - Bhuj Sayajinagari Express

- 20960 Vadnagar - Valsad Superfast Express

- 22955 Bandra Terminus - Bhuj Kutch Express

- 22959 Vadodara - Jamnagar Intercity Express

- 22960 Jamnagar - Vadodara Intercity Express

- 09495 Vadodara - Ahmedabad Passenger

- 09496 Ahmedabad - Vadodara Passenger

- 09181 Pratapnagar - Alirajpur Passenger

- 09170 Alirajpur - Pratapnagar Passenger

Schools Shut In Gujarat Due To Floods

In response to the severe weather, the Gujarat government has taken precautionary measures. All primary schools in the state have been ordered to close today, as announced by State Education Minister Praful Pansheriya.

IMD Issues Red Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for August 27, warning of continued heavy downpours in the coming days. The IMD's forecast predicts light to moderate rainfall across most areas, with heavy to very heavy rainfall in several places, and isolated instances of extremely heavy rainfall expected on August 27 and 28. Saurashtra and Kutch regions are also on high alert for severe weather conditions.